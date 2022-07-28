Taking Action Together to support our neighbors impacted by the Oak Fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Oak Fire has destroyed dozens of homes of our neighbors in Mariposa County and displaced hundreds of families.

Since the start of the evacuations, the American Red Cross has been there for those impacted by the Oak Fire, working 24/7 to operate the evacuation center and connecting those in need with resources like shelter, hot meals, showers with toiletries and towels, shelter for small pets, and compassionate care to help people with medical or disability needs.

That's why we're Taking Action Together to support the American Red Cross. Donate today to their Western Wildfires fund to help support those impacted by the Oak Fire and any future wildfires in our region.

Click here to donate to the Red Cross or call 1-800-Red-Cross.

When you donate using the link above, you'll let the American Red Cross know that these donations come from our neighbors here in Central California who are Taking Action Together.