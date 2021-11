TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two men are in jail accused of a homicide in Tulare County earlier this month.Deputies found a man's body in an orchard on Avenue 80 and Road 264 in Terra Bella.They determined the man had been shot to death and immediately opened a homicide investigation.The victim was later identified as 58-year-old Douglas Cline.Detectives have identified 24-year-old Jose Reyes, 23-year-old Jesus Manjarrez, and 38-year-old Dan Perez as suspects in the murder.Both Manjarrez and Perez were found and arrested on Saturday afternoon.The search for Reyes is still underway.