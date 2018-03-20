YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK

Have you ever wanted to skydive over Yosemite? Now you can

EMBED </>More Videos

'Skydive Yosemite' invites you to take an adventurous dive 13,000 feet above one of the nation's most picturesque national parks.

James W Jakobs
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
'Skydive Yosemite' is now open for jumping. According to their Facebook page, this has been a yearlong effort to get everything ready for bookings.

There are several skydiving packages available on their website.

The most expensive $299 package lets you skydive from 13,000 feet. It includes a flight above Yosemite National Park with views of El Capitan and Half Dome with a nearly 60-second freefall.

For $199 you can drop 8,000 feet which includes a flight with views of the Sierra and a 15-second freefall drop.

A preview video of what the experience is like is one of the top posts on their Facebook page.



The facility also lists an offer for Marriage Proposals. They will place a large "Will You Marry Me" Banner in the landing area. According to their website, "you and yours will land next to the banner, the rest is in your hands..."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelyosemite national parklifestyleYosemite National Park
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK
Good Sports: Alex Honnold
Crews monitoring several fires burning in Yosemite National Park
Conference center and hotel could come to Oakhurst
Visitor falls to their death taking selfie in Yosemite
El Portal reopens, Yosemite Valley power restored
More yosemite national park
TRAVEL
Southwest Airlines launches 72-hour sale with fares under $100
Experience California's first underwater trail in Lake Tahoe
10 breathtaking National Park Service experiences
Southwest Airlines passenger calls flight attendant N-word
LAX will allow passengers to carry pot
More Travel
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News