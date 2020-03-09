4 teens carjack man at gunpoint, lead police on chase in Tulare County, officials say

Deputies say the others followed in the second car until another one of girl's friends pulled over and ordered the man to get out of the vehicle with a sawed-off shotgun.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Four teens have been arrested after deputies say they carjacked a 19-year-old man at gunpoint during a meet-up in Tulare County on Saturday night.Sheriff's officials say a 15-year-old girl invited the man to hang out with her and three of her male friends. The group met in Farmersville, then drove to Badger in two separate vehicles, one of them belonged to the victim.At some point, the cars stopped at the side of the road, and one of the 15-year-old's friends hopped into the victim's truck and drove away.Deputies say the others followed in the second car until another one of girl's friends pulled over and ordered the man to get out of the vehicle with a sawed-off shotgun.Exeter police spotted several teens getting into the victim's truck in the area of Kirkland and Rose in Farmersville on Sunday.But when officers tried to pull the group over, the driver refused to stop. Officers chased the truck for several miles before the vehicle crashed.A short foot chase ensued until eventually the suspects were taken into custody.The suspects, a 16-year-old boy, two 17-year-old boys and a 15-year-old girl, were booked into the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility for carjacking, conspiracy and possession of a loaded firearm.