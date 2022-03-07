Tulare murder suspect believed to be in Fresno after seen leaving bar, vehicle found

Investigators say 52-year-old Pennie Marie Ince of Tulare, entered The Next Bar on Shields and Cedar in central Fresno.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman wanted in connection to the murder of a 65-year-old man in Tulare is believed to be somewhere in Fresno after she was caught on surveillance video entering a bar.Investigators say 52-year-old Pennie Marie Ince (also known as Pennie Marie Henson) of Tulare, entered The Next Bar on Shields and Cedar in central Fresno.Police believe she left out the back door after officers arrived at the bar. Her car was found in the parking lot.Detectives say Ince is a suspect in the murder of Randal Waine Ince of Tulare. He was found dead by Tulare County sheriff's deputies during a welfare check on Sunday evening.The Tulare County Sheriff's Office launched a homicide investigation.Pennie Ince is described as 5'4" tall, 125 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. She has still not been found.If you have any information about where she is, please call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at 559-733-6218.