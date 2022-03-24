arrest

1 arrested in connection to armed robberies at Tulare Outlet Mall

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A months-long investigation resulted in the arrest of the man authorities say robbed shoppers at gunpoint at the Tulare Outlet Mall.

Tulare police tell Action News Brayan Arturo Cruz Morales was one of three arrested in connection to two armed robberies back in December.

Morales lives in Delano. He was arrested in Kern County earlier this month.

He's been booked into the Kern County Jail, accused of other crimes in that area.

Officers say Morales held up victims at the mall on December 29 and December 31.

There are also two juveniles suspects.

Tulare police have issued a warrant for Morales for the outlet robberies.

They're still investigating the involvement of the younger suspects.

