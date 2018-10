The Tulare Sheriff's Office needs your help locating a murder suspectDetectives say Gerardo Lopez got into a fight and then shot and killed Adam Hernandez Sr. on Wednesday.It happened on Avenue 228 and Road 140 in Tulare County.Investigators believe Lopez is driving a white 2005 Chevrolet Van.Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at (559) 802-9400.