KINGS COUNTY

Two wounded after shots fired in Lemoore apartment complex

Two young men are recovering from gunshot wounds after a shooting in Lemoore. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The shooting happened around 9:30 Thursday night in an apartment complex on Faun Drive and Quandt Drive. Officers say several shots were fired at the complex.

A 19-year-old and a 20-year-old were shot. They were taken to a nearby hospital and are expected to be okay.

Officers say the victims are being uncooperative at this time.

"We have the Kings County Gang Task Force personnel also assisting with the investigation, although at this time we do not know if the shooting is gang-related," said Cpl. Steve Rossi, Lemoore Police.

There is no description of the suspects or the vehicle they used to get away. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Lemoore Police.
