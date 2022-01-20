Taking Action Together

Valley kids help make calendar with clean-air messages

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Valley kids are taking action to reduce air pollution in Central California by inspiring others through art.

They helped contribute to a calendar promoting healthy living and it's now available for local residents.

The Valley Air District called up kids to submit artwork for its 2022 Healthy Air Living Kids' Calendar.

The full-color and bilingual wall calendar feature clean-air messages along with drawings from 14 students.

The calendars are free and distributed while supplies last to the public, schools, community groups, healthcare facilities, churches, and more.

You can also down and print your own calendar.

If you are interested in a calendar, visit their website.
