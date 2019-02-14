VIDEO: Detectives go undercover in 'massage parlor', arrest 44-year-old masseuse

Fresno Police are cracking down on massage parlors suspected of being fronts for prostitution.The department's Vice squad allowed Action News to go along with them on a routine inspection when one masseuse was taken into custody after officers intervened before a 'pay for sex' transaction could take place in one of the massage rooms.Investigators began watching the Angel massage parlor after getting complaints from nearby business owners of a large number of male customers at all hours of the day.The 44-year-old masseuse who was arrested on Thursday is facing misdemeanor prostitution charges.No other employees were arrested.