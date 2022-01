VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is accused of driving under the influence following a crash in Visalia.It happened just after midnight on Monday along Highway 198 near Mooney Boulevard.The California Highway Patrol says 26-year-old Primitivo Araiza Gonzalez had veered across the highway, crashing into a dirt embankment.Investigators say he was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered major injuries. He was taken to Kaweah Health Medical Center for treatment.The CHP says he faces charges for DUI.Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the California Highway Patrol.