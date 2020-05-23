Car catches on fire after crashing into semi-truck in Visalia, driver injured

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Good Samaritans helped pull a man out of a burning car following a late-night crash in the South Valley.CHP officers say a Mustang slammed into the back of a semi-truck on Highway 99 just north of 198 around 11:30 p.m.The Mustang caught fire shortly after the collision with the driver still inside.Several cars passing by stopped and pulled over, and drivers rushed to help the man inside escape.The Mustang's driver suffered major injuries, including burns from the fire.Officers say he had been drinking and driving. Medics rushed him to the hospital for treatment.His condition is unknown.