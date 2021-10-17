apartment fire

Fire tears through Visalia apartment building

A number of families had to leave their homes as crews continued their firefight.
VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A late-night fire tore through an under-construction apartment building in Visalia, turning the structure into ash and debris.

Some fire crews and investigators remained at the scene through Sunday morning to make sure the neighborhood is safe.

The intense flames erupted on Saturday night at 11 on Houston and Cain.

Firefighters worked to stop the flames from spreading further through the neighborhood.

Fire officials say flames quickly destroyed the wooden frames of the apartment building.

No injuries were reported but at least one home and several other buildings sustained damage.

A cause of the fire is under investigation.

