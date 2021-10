VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia police are investigating after a person was stabbed Thursday morning.Officers were called out to a location on Myrtle Avenue shortly after 4:00 am.When they arrived, they found a person who had been stabbed. The victim was rushed to a hospital, their condition has not been released.It wasn't immediately clear what led up to the stabbing. Police are searching for possible suspects.Anyone with information is asked to call the Visalia Police Department at 559-713-4739.