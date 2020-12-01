Driver crashes into west central Fresno apartment building

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A driver hit an apartment building after losing control of his car in west central Fresno on Monday, police say.Fresno police officers and firefighters were called to the apartment complex near Shields and Valentine Avenues on Monday afternoon.Authorities say the driver was trying to enter the complex when he crashed into one of the buildings. He was driving without a license.Police say the impact of the crash was a very close call."That vehicle struck behind the couch where she usually sits. That could have been disastrous. We are just so lucky she wasn't in the room when he collided with the entire wall of the apartment," said Fresno Police Lt. Tim Tietjen.No one was injured.The man was cited for not having a license.Firefighters spent the day assessing the unit's damage to determine if it will be safe for the resident to return eventually.