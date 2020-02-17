road safety

Chat with CHP: When going across multiple freeway lanes, do I have to stop in each lane?

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An ABC30 viewer sent in the following question: if you want to travel from lane three to lane one on the freeway, do you need to stay in lane two for any length of time?

"If you're established in the number one lane, which is the fast lane, and you need to get over to the number three lane, there's no vehicle code that requires you to establish yourself in the number two lane before moving to the number three lane," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol.

"However, it does require you to make a safe turning movement and a safe lane change."

Essentially, that means activating your turn signal, clearing in your mirror, and clearing your blind spot - but if you're going straight across all three lanes quickly, that may be hard to do.

"Usually when we see that happen is when people have poor planning. They're distracted, they're not paying attention, and they realize they need to take the next exit, and they dart over to take the exit," Pennings said.

"That's an unsafe lane change, and you will be cited for that."

If you have a question for the CHP, fill out the form below for a chance to be featured on Chat with CHP.

(mobile users tap here for form)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnochpcalifornia highway patrolroad safetyfreewaytraffichighways
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ROAD SAFETY
What do I do if I see a DUI driver?
What do I do if I'm getting pulled over on the freeway?
Family calls for pedestrian safety after Fresno man hit and killed by car
Is going with the flow of traffic safer than maintaining the speed limit?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Employee shot after fight breaks out at Fresno sushi restaurant
Multiple North Fresno businesses dealing with burglaries
Trading coronavirus quarantines, Americans land back in U.S.
Man suffers major injuries after ATV crash in Selma
Fresno mom able to return to U.S. after Coronavirus quarantine during cruise
6-year-old girl attacked by mountain lion in California
Well-known sex therapist murdered, ex-boyfriend arrested
Show More
Man rushed into surgery after drive-by shooting in northwest Fresno
NBA All-Star weekend was about honoring Kobe Bryant
New Clovis indoor playground helps kids play all year long
Motorcyclist nearly crashes into downed power line after driver hits pole and takes off
11-year-old Selma boy's dream comes true at Daytona 500
More TOP STORIES News