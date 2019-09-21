pedestrian killed

Woman in wheelchair dies after being struck by driver in east central Fresno

A woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle in east central Fresno on Friday evening.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle in east central Fresno on Friday evening.

Fresno Police say the woman was in a wheelchair near the Taco Bell on McKinley Avenue, when a vehicle traveling west toward Chestnut hit her.

The woman was transported to Community Regional Medical Center where she died.

The man behind the wheel stayed at the scene.

Fresno Police are investigating the crash. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor.

The road is expected to be closed for the next couple of hours.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno east centralpedestrian struckpedestrian killedfresno
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PEDESTRIAN KILLED
Clovis woman grieves for husband killed in crash
Dad of 12-year-old driver who mowed down man charged
Man and dog killed by 12-year-old girl driving car: police
18-year-old mom charged after toddler killed by vehicle
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Construction project will close part of Hwy 41 for next 8 weekends
US to deploy more troops to Saudi Arabia, UAE after oil field attack
First weekend of Hwy 41 construction could impact traffic to weekend events
Man accused of molesting teen admits to sex crimes
Third victims testifies against Fresno priest accused of sexual abuse
Man arrested in connection to shooting of UPS worker
SUV drives through Chicago-area mall, crashes into store; 1 in custody
Show More
Protesters take part in global climate strike in downtown Fresno
Program offers resources for students to improve school attendance
Motorcyclist killed in Merced crash, CHP says
Patriots release Antonio Brown in wake of allegations
About 75 people gather at Area 51 gate, 2 people detained
More TOP STORIES News