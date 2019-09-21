Woman in wheelchair dies after being struck by driver in east central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle in east central Fresno on Friday evening.Fresno Police say the woman was in a wheelchair near the Taco Bell on McKinley Avenue, when a vehicle traveling west toward Chestnut hit her.The woman was transported to Community Regional Medical Center where she died.The man behind the wheel stayed at the scene.Fresno Police are investigating the crash. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor.The road is expected to be closed for the next couple of hours.