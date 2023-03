Woman struck and killed at Highway 99 in Southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman was hit by a vehicle and killed near the interchange of Highway 99 and Golden State Avenue in Southwest Fresno.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police say the driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigators.

The cause of the crash has not been determined.

Drugs or alcohol are not suspected.

