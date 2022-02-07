World Ag Expo returns this week to Tulare

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- The World Ag Expo in Tulare returns this week.Preparations are underway right now to make sure the international event kicks off successfully on Tuesday.Crews there are busy getting booths and exhibits set up before the opening ceremony Tuesday.It's the first time the event is being held in person since 2020.The expo begins Tuesday, Feb 8th, and runs through Thursday at the International Agri-Center."California has more than 350 commodities we grow. This is a celebration of that and a way to find new technology and the newest things Ag is doing that are great for the soil, air, environment to bring more and better food to everyone," said marketing manager Jennifer Fawkes.Most of the event is outdoors.One thing organizers are looking forward to - electric tractors."This is not new for our show but they're just getting more advanced and they really are changing and growing," said Fawkes.She says companies are meeting new demands - and developing the most innovative products.All will be on display this week. The exhibits and events not only help farmers and the environment, they also help the economy of the central valley.Tickets are still available online.