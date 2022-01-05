World Ag Expo returns next month

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- In the South Valley, the World Ag Expo is back!Organizers say next month's event will be held in person in Tulare.Preparations are already underway at the International Agri-Center.The expo will run from February 8th through the 10th.Dozens of events and seminars are scheduled for the three-day show.Tickets are now available for sale online.Guests' vaccination or COVID-19 status will not be checked before entering.Masks will not be required outdoors, but will be required on vehicle tours.You can find more information here. https://www.worldagexpo.com/