World Ag Expo returns next month

Organizers say next month's event will be held in person in Tulare.
Preparations are already underway at the International Agri-Center.
The expo will run from February 8th through the 10th.
Dozens of events and seminars are scheduled for the three-day show.
Tickets are now available for sale online.
Guests' vaccination or COVID-19 status will not be checked before entering.
Masks will not be required outdoors, but will be required on vehicle tours.
You can find more information here. https://www.worldagexpo.com/