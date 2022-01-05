world ag expo

World Ag Expo returns next month

Preparations are already underway at the International Agri-Center in Tulare.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- In the South Valley, the World Ag Expo is back!

Organizers say next month's event will be held in person in Tulare.

The expo will run from February 8th through the 10th.

Dozens of events and seminars are scheduled for the three-day show.

Tickets are now available for sale online.

Guests' vaccination or COVID-19 status will not be checked before entering.

Masks will not be required outdoors, but will be required on vehicle tours.

You can find more information here. https://www.worldagexpo.com/

