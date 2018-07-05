FRESNO COUNTY

3 people injured after two separate shootings in the Reedley area

A man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times while watching fireworks at a home in Fresno County. (KFSN)

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) --
A man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times while watching fireworks at a home in Fresno County. It happened around 9:30 at a home on Parlier and Frankwood in Reedley.

Police said the 18-year-old man was watching fireworks and crossing the street when he was shot several times in the upper body. Officers arrived to find him lying in the street. He was then taken to Community Regional Medical Center.


Lt. Mark Ediger, with the Reedley Police Department, said, "We have talked to a few people that have provided information that he was, in fact, walking across the street when he was shot."

Police do not have any information on the suspects and anyone with information is asked to call Reedley Police.

Also near Reedley, two people are in the hospital after another shooting in Fresno County.


Also near Reedley, two people are in the hospital after another shooting in Fresno County. It happened just before 9:00 Wednesday night in the area of Jefferson and Crawford.

Deputies are not saying what led to the shooting at this time. The victims were taken to Community Regional Medical Center.

Deputies said they do have a suspect in custody, but no word on the suspect's arrest or the condition of the victims at this time.

