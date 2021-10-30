Body found in dairy lagoon in Merced County, deputies investigating as suspicious death

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after Merced County deputies say a body was found Friday.
Deputies were called to check on a possible body spotted in a dairy lagoon on Worden Avenue near Highway 99, west of Le Grand.
Divers from the Merced County Sheriff's Office Water Rescue and Recovery team were able to recover the body. A Cal Fire hazardous material team then helped decontaminate them.
Authorities said the person who died was a male, but they are not releasing any other details as the investigation continues.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Merced County Sheriff's Office.
