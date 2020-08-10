homicide

Man shot and killed near Centennial Park in Tulare

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died after a shooting near Centennial Park in Tulare, police say.

Tulare police received reports of a person suffering from a gunshot wound on Pleasant Avenue and I Street at around 1:30 a.m.

Officers found a man who had been shot. Emergency crews worked to treat him, but he died at the scene.



Detectives are still in the early stages of their investigation, and a suspect description has not been released.

Investigators will work through the morning to look for evidence and review surveillance footage. A motive for the shooting has not yet been determined.

The victim has not been identified.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Tulare Police Department at 559-685-2300 Ext. 2149.

This is a developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tularedeadly shootingfatal shootinghomicide investigationhomicideshootingman shot
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE
Man killed when gunfire erupts after argument in Sanger
Man shot and killed in southwest Fresno, police searching for suspects
Ex-husband arrested for murder of Porterville woman
38-year-old man killed after suspect open fire on car in southwest Fresno
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
California's public health director abruptly resigns
Community gathers to remember man who died saving children at Reedley Beach
Man shot in the head in central Fresno
US surpasses 5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases
Kings River hero tried saving kids using turban, then jumped into water
Man killed when gunfire erupts after argument in Sanger
34 men arrested for trying to meet children for sex, Fresno Co. sheriff says
Show More
3 people injured after shooting and car crash in northwest Fresno
Central California coronavirus cases
Man shot in neck in central Fresno, police looking for suspect
Fresno firefighters seeing busy start to August
Fresno nonprofit using masks to help homeless students
More TOP STORIES News