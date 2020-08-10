Man shot and killed near Centennial Park in Tulare

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died after a shooting near Centennial Park in Tulare, police say.Tulare police received reports of a person suffering from a gunshot wound on Pleasant Avenue and I Street at around 1:30 a.m.Officers found a man who had been shot. Emergency crews worked to treat him, but he died at the scene.Detectives are still in the early stages of their investigation, and a suspect description has not been released.Investigators will work through the morning to look for evidence and review surveillance footage. A motive for the shooting has not yet been determined.The victim has not been identified.Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Tulare Police Department at 559-685-2300 Ext. 2149.