Man shot and killed near Centennial Park in Tulare

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died after a shooting near Centennial Park in Tulare, police say.
Tulare police received reports of a person suffering from a gunshot wound on Pleasant Avenue and I Street at around 1:30 a.m.
Officers found a man who had been shot. Emergency crews worked to treat him, but he died at the scene.
Detectives are still in the early stages of their investigation, and a suspect description has not been released.
Investigators will work through the morning to look for evidence and review surveillance footage. A motive for the shooting has not yet been determined.
The victim has not been identified.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Tulare Police Department at 559-685-2300 Ext. 2149.
This is a developing story.
