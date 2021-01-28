4 displaced after fire damages central Fresno apartment

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Four people were displaced after an apartment caught fire in central Fresno on Thursday morning.It happened at a complex on White Avenue near Clark Street just before 4:00 am.Firefighters say the flames spread from the kitchen to the attic. Crews quickly gained control of the blaze, but the apartment was damaged.Three adults and one child who were living inside were about to get out of the unit safely. The Red Cross is currently helping them find a temporary place to stay.The cause of the fire is under investigation.