apartment fire

4 displaced after fire damages central Fresno apartment

Four people were displaced after an apartment caught fire in central Fresno on Thursday morning.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Four people were displaced after an apartment caught fire in central Fresno on Thursday morning.

It happened at a complex on White Avenue near Clark Street just before 4:00 am.

Firefighters say the flames spread from the kitchen to the attic. Crews quickly gained control of the blaze, but the apartment was damaged.

Three adults and one child who were living inside were about to get out of the unit safely. The Red Cross is currently helping them find a temporary place to stay.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno centralfireapartment fireapartment
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
APARTMENT FIRE
Body found inside burned apartment in central Fresno
Three families displaced after apartment fire in Visalia
Response from neighbors helps prevents tragedy during central Fresno fire, firefighters say
Merced firefighters rescue 3 dogs from apartment fire
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Heading to the Valley foothills to see snow? You may cause more harm than good
Central California storm: More rain and snow to pour over Valley, foothills
Tulare County deputy dies due to COVID-19 complications
Merced officials work to prevent flooding as more rain heads towards Valley
Biden will sign executive order to reopen Affordable Care Act enrollment
Atmospheric River moves into Central CA. What to expect
UPS driver shot on Highway 99 near Tulare, CHP says
Show More
In duel with small investors over GameStop, big funds blink
Many Valley residents lose power as winter storm hits
Steady rain in the Valley puts a hold on harvesting
Terminally-ill doctor shot and killed physician during standoff
Why CDC isn't recommending public wear N95 masks
More TOP STORIES News