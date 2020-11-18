china peak

China Peak resort to begin snowmaking Wednesday night, hopes for Nov. 27 opening

When skiers arrive this winter, they will also notice plenty of signs reminding people to follow other COVID-19 health guidelines.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Staff members at China Peak Mountain Resort are continuing their preparations for the upcoming ski season.

The resort will start the snowmaking process on Wednesday night while a winter weather advisory is in effect. Officials hope that they'll be able to open to skiers on Friday, November 27.

Resort officials say they feel a busy winter season is ahead despite some fire damage to the property.

When skiers arrive this winter, they will also notice plenty of signs reminding people to practice social distancing and follow other COVID-19 health guidelines.

