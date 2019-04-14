motorcycle accident

CHP: Clovis man killed in motorcycle crash in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol investigators are looking into what caused a deadly motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon in Tollhouse.

It happened at around 1 p.m.

Investigators say, the motorcyclist, a 63-year-old Clovis man, lost control on a curve while driving eastbound on Lodge Road near Sierra High School.

The motorcyclist swerved into oncoming traffic in the westbound lane when he was hit by a passing truck.

Authorities say the driver is being cooperative and states she didn't have time to avoid him.

Traffic was diverted for several hours, through the high school, but the roadway has since reopened.
