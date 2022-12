Concerts announced for 2023 Clovis Rodeo

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The concert lineup for the 2023 Clovis Rodeo has been announced!

Officials say that LOCASH, Nate Smith and Michael Ray will perform at the 109th rodeo.

LOCASH will be the opening performance following PBR Bull Riding on Wednesday, April 26.

Nate Smith will perform on Thursday, April 27, and Michael Ray will be the final performance on Friday, April 28.

The Clovis Rodeo will take place from April 26-30.

For more information on tickets, click here.