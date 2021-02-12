Clovis Unified to bring middle, high school students back to campus week of Feb. 22

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis Unified students in middle school and high school who have opted-in for in-person learning will be able to return to campus by the week of February 22, district officials announced on Friday.On Friday, Clovis Unified was also given the green light from the Fresno County Health Department, who announced that all schools that were already opened in the county could continue with their phased-in reopening plan.Superintendent Eimear O'Farrell said the district needs some time to work out the logistics for reopening to more students, but hoped they would be able to welcome back kids by Monday, February 22.O'Farrell said the district has seen positive results from its hybrid learning system. She said that kids were good about wearing masks and distance learning.Before the state's regional stay at home order, Clovis Unified had been approved by the state through a waiver program to begin bringing students back to school.The district had planned to start bringing back some students in seventh through 12th grade after the winter break but waited after the state released another new set of guidelines.