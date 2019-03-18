Children's splash zone coming to Chukchansi Park

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Work is underway at Chukchansi Park in Downtown Fresno. With Grizzlies opening day right around the corner, crews are working hard to get the ballpark game day ready.Their new logo is being displayed across the park, even on chairs. Their new social area on leftfield is wrapping up construction and other facilities are seeing new improvements.Grizzlies president Derek Franks said perhaps one of the greatest additions is happening on the right field."This is soon to be what I would call the most iconic kids park in all of minor league baseball," he said.It will be transformed into the ballparks permanent kids area, complete with a splash zone. Franks said it will make the ballpark experience all-encompassing for families."Everything we had over the years was temporary or pop-up in nature and we feel like as a family venue, as a place where you are going to come out and have a great time with your kids, that was something really missing from the ballpark," he said.To make it happen they removed 3 sections of seating, that is more than 1,000 chairs. The splash zone will be on ground level, on field level they will have a grassy seating area for parents and children. They will also have other dry features on the concourse. The entire area will be protected with netting."Any of the big lefties who hit one of those big long screaming home runs, like AJ Reed, may have last year it will land on top of netting so everyone can focus on having fun," said Franks.Use of the new area will be free to all ticket holders. The goal is to have the kid's zone completed by opening day on April 4th.