ABC30 COMMUNITY

CHP opens new Fresno office

EMBED </>More Videos

The California Highway Patrol's new Fresno office is officially open. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The California Highway Patrol's new Fresno office is officially open.

It's located on Fortune Avenue, near North and Orange in Southwest Fresno.

That's near the new Amazon Fulfillment Center.

The staff was previously housed at a building on Olive Avenue in Central Fresno

The grand opening ceremony this morning included a visit from Valley native and CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley who came to show his support for Fresno.

The brand new building is equipped with interview rooms which can be used for investigations, plus, a bigger space for chp officers and employees.

CHP Officer Justin Foraker said, "What's awesome about this CHP location is that, A) It is a brand new building, but B) It is located right between the 41 and 99 which allows our officers easy access to all the major highways here."

All 911 calls will also be routed through the dispatch center located in the new building where the staff is already hard at work.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsabc30 communitygood newsCHPFresno - Southwest
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC30 COMMUNITY
Big Fresno Fair 2018 Information
Your Weekend
Valley Focus: Warnors Theater Celebrates 90 Years
Your Weekend
Fiesta Night
More abc30 community
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Horse racing is back at the Big Fresno Fair
Your Weekend
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Big Fresno Fair 2018 Information
Discounted days at the Big Fresno Fair
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News