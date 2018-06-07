CHP opens new Fresno office

The California Highway Patrol's new Fresno office is officially open.It's located on Fortune Avenue, near North and Orange in Southwest Fresno.That's near the new Amazon Fulfillment Center.The staff was previously housed at a building on Olive Avenue in Central FresnoThe grand opening ceremony this morning included a visit from Valley native and CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley who came to show his support for Fresno.The brand new building is equipped with interview rooms which can be used for investigations, plus, a bigger space for chp officers and employees.CHP Officer Justin Foraker said, "What's awesome about this CHP location is that, A) It is a brand new building, but B) It is located right between the 41 and 99 which allows our officers easy access to all the major highways here."All 911 calls will also be routed through the dispatch center located in the new building where the staff is already hard at work.