fresno

City council to vote on electric scooters as Fresno shared mobility program

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The community could see more than cars and bikes on the streets of Fresno. Thursday the city council votes whether to launch a shared mobility program.

They're touted as smart and affordable mobility, and if the Fresno City Council votes in favor, Lime electric scooters may be another option when it comes to getting around town.

"Quicker probably a lot cheaper for gas and then parking, that sucks," said Ellie Rowell of Fresno.

"I see a lot of the bigger cities have it I think it would be nice," said Lisa Sartor of Fresno.

Assistant city manager Jim Schaad says they've used examples from other communities to fine-tune the pilot program.

"We do know the general locations would be downtown Fulton area, the Tower District and around the university," Schaad said.

The biggest concern is making sure the scooters are parked properly.

The scooters would not be allowed to operate on sidewalks and could be impounded if left in the middle of a sidewalk or parked in front of an entrance to a business.

Also, using GPS technology, Lime will be able to track the scooters, with the goal of controlling where they go.

"It'll allow us to keep those devices out of areas they're not wanted in," Schaad said.

The shared mobility idea was considered last year after the city forced the Bird scooter company to withdraw its scooters because they started operating without permits.

"We felt we needed a little more time to make sure we had controls and regulations in place to manage the devices," Schaad said.

The program will cost the city $50,000 to $80,000 that they expect will be recovered with user fees.

If the six-month pilot program is successful, the city could begin a competitive process for other franchises to participate.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfresnotransportationelectric vehiclesfresnofresno city council
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FRESNO
Phase one of Veterans Boulevard project completed
35-year-old bicyclist struck, injured by vehicle in east central Fresno
Big Fresno Fair Preview: Big times are almost back in the Valley
Serial college campus groper accused of escalating to break-in
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hours-long standoff ends, domestic violence suspect not found in Visalia home
Fresno police payouts could create fiscal emergency
Fresno car buyers say they were deceived by well-known dealership
35-year-old bicyclist struck, injured by vehicle in east central Fresno
1,100 tons of hay, farming equipment on fire in Fresno County
Pelosi announces formal Trump impeachment inquiry
Woman warns others after buying used car filled with vermin, roaches
Show More
3-year-old recovering after gang-related shooting in Coalinga
Visalia middle school classrooms evacuated, cleared after hazmat situation
Disney CEO's new book reflects time as company's chief executive
Nationwide safety operation aims to prevent deadly accidents on train tracks
California halts prison gang peacemaking effort
More TOP STORIES News