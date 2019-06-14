abc30 community

Come out to support local vets or go for a Father's Day Run this weekend

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you're looking for a couple of family-friendly events this weekend, we've got you covered, from a free movie to a softball game in your weekend

SMALLFOOT SCREENING

This Friday Smallfoot is playing on the big inflatable screen in Visalia.

Take the little ones to the park to watch this movie for free.

Don't forget your blankets and lawn chairs to sit back and enjoy the show!

Guests are welcome to bring their own food.

The movie starts at dusk.

If you miss this free movie, don't worry.

Each Friday through July, they will be playing a different film.

BATTLE OF THE BADGES

Sanger officers and firefighters go head to head this Saturday for a softball game.

Battle of the Badges is open to the public.

Will firefighters smoke the officers? Or will officers handcuff the firefighters' offense?

Find out this weekend.

The game starts at 9 am.

VINO FOR OUR VETS

Support our local vets on Saturday at Vino For Our Vets.

It's being held at Englemann Cellars.

Bring your family and friends for a night of yard games, raffle prizes, food and, of course, wine.

Tickets for this event start at $25.

CREATE A PINT-SIZED GLASS FOR FATHER'S DAY

If you're still looking for that perfect gift for dad, your search is over.

This Saturday Ballis Glass will help you create the perfect pint-sized glass for your dad to keep a cold brew in.

You can even make the glass a Father's Day gift to spend some quality time together.

This is a two hour long class - tickets are $80.

FATHER'S DAY RUN

Ice cold root beer floats might just get anyone out of bed for the Father's Day Run this Sunday.

You can run in the 10K or walk in the 2 mile, but once you cross that finish line, an ice-cold root beer float in a commemorative mug will be waiting for you.

To take part in this run it will cost $40.
