SAVE MART CENTER

Dierks Bentley announces 2019 tour stop in Fresno

Mark your calendars! Dierks Bentley will be performing at the Save Mart Center on February 15, 2019.

Country music star, Dierks Bentley is coming to Fresno.

According to a press release, he will be performing at the Save Mart center on February 15, 2019.

This is a part of his Burning Man Tour which kicks off January 17th.

He will be joined by Jon Pardi, Tenille Townes, and Hot County Knights.

The Save Mart Center hasn't released any information about ticket sales but we will update this article when it does.
