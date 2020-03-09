kids day

Kids Day 2020 is on! Organizers announce digital fundraiser, here's how to donate

FILE - Outfitted with their orange aprons, volunteers sold the special Kids Day Edition of the Fresno Bee newspaper.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The 33rd annual Kids Day fundraiser is officially back on -- with a new digital twist -- organizers announced Monday after an outcry from the community when the event was canceled last week.

This year, instead of having volunteers fill street corners collecting cash for a special edition of the Fresno Bee, the foundation is asking volunteers and donors to donate online or through text during a special "digital edition" of Kids Day on Tuesday, March 10.

"Traditions are important in this Valley and it is clear, from the overwhelming support and encouragement we have received from across our communities, that our Kids Day tradition is important to the children we care for and to the many who give to Valley Children's every year on this special day," Valley Children's President and CEO Todd Suntrapak said in press release.

"Kids Day is built on the generosity of our sponsors, our volunteers and every individual who buys a special edition Fresno Bee for one dollar, five dollars or a handful of change. This year's Kids Day may take the volunteers off of street corners but it will still give everyone a chance to make a difference in the life of a child and, for that, we are grateful," he added.

HOW TO DONATE

Donors can contribute by texting GEORGE to 20222 to make an automatic $10 donation or visit valleychildrens.org/kidsday and choose any amount to give, starting at $1.

The Valley Children's Hospital Foundation announced the annual fundraiser would not take place last Thursday to avoid spreading viruses, such as the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

RELATED: Valley Children's Hospital changing visitor policy as concerns regarding coronavirus grow

Last week, Valley Children's Hospital changed its visitor policy effective immediately. The new policy allows only parents, guardians, and direct caregivers access into all of the hospital's locations across the Valley, including their urgent care, specialty care, and primary care practices.

The foundation has also canceled its upcoming sponsored events until "this particular virus is better understood and better controlled."
