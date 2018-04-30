Local non-profit adding puppies to the mix for Cinco de Mayo celebration

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=3409180" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> This Saturday the non-profit will be holding their annual Puppy Palooza Cinco de Chihuahua event.

Cinco de Mayo is right around the corner and for many that means tacos and margaritas. But the Animal Compassion Team is making festivities even better by adding puppies to the mix.This Saturday the non-profit will be holding their annual Puppy Palooza Cinco de Chihuahua event. The event will feature a taco feast, live music by Night Heat, and a margarita tent with a dance floor.All proceeds will go towards act's mission of rescuing homeless pets in the Central Valley.Tickets for the event are on sale now for $40.