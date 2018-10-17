Two female African elephants arrive to the Fresno Chaffee Zoo

Two female African elephants arrived to the Fresno Chaffee Zoo on Tuesday night.24-year old Nolwazi and her 9-year old daughter Amahle came to Fresno from the Dallas Zoo. Both elephants are from the Swaziland rescue that took place in 2016.With the addition of Nolwazi and Amahle, the Fresno Chaffee Zoo now has four African elephants."We have been looking to grow our African elephant herd," said Amos Morris, Deputy Director/Chief Operating Officer at Fresno Chaffee Zoo, "Having Nolwazi and Amahle join enables us to do that and, hopefully, have successful family group with we hope will be breeding in the future."The elephant teams in both Fresno and Dallas have been working closely together to ensure a successful move to and safe introduction in Fresno."We hope the unique situation in Fresno, where the team cares for one bull and one young female, will allow Nolwazi to assume a matriarchal position, leading a herd of her own, a role for which we believe she is well-suited." said Harrison Edell, Executive Vice President of Animal Care & Conservation for the Dallas Zoo. "Likewise, Amahle will have a similar-aged female with whom to socialize and play, which is such a vital part of her personality."Both teams have visited each Zoo over the past few months and members of both teams made the trip with the elephants here to Fresno.The Dallas team will stay in Fresno for a few days to help with the successful transition.