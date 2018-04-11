Valley vets returning home after tour of nation's capital

Dozens of local veterans on the Central Valley Honor Flight travel back home Wednesday-- but not before grabbing a quick bite to eat.The group stopped by the Air Force Memorial Wednesday morning for their final stop in their three-day visit at our Nation's Capital. After munching on a quick lunch the veterans are flying back to Fresno.Tuesday, the 63 veterans got a firsthand look at some of the other national monuments and memorials created and dedicated in their honor.The group is made up of Korean War veterans and one from World War Two. They also participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Korean War Memorial.Just a reminder, the group will return to Fresno Yosemite International Airport Wednesday night.The community is urged to come out and share in their homecoming celebration at five.