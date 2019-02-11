WORLD AG EXPO

World Ag Expo top 10 products includes three-time winner

EMBED </>More Videos

Here are the Top 10 New Products featured at World Ag Expo

By
TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) --
More than 1,400 exhibitors are making last-minute preparations for the 52nd Annual World Ag Expo in Tulare.

That includes those companies with a Top 10 New Product.

JJ Dagorret and his company Automated Ag Systems have hit another home run with their new product.

Or maybe it's a touchdown.

Because for Dagorret, the World Ag Expo is the Super Bowl of the agriculture industry.

And his Cyclone vacuum harvest assist machine was named one of the show's top ten new products.

It just gets dropped in, and then it comes out down here

It's simple-pickers place fruit in a padded bucket.

The fruit is sucked through a tube, and ultimately it ends up in a bin taking bags, and the process of emptying them, out of the equation.

"Instead of those guys holding a bag all day, it's just a wrench on your back, all they have is this tube, and it's always empty, so they're never holding any fruit," said Dagorret.

RELATED: World Ag Expo organizers are prepared for rain during three-day event

Aside from saving workers' backs, he says the system saves time and reduces the chance of bruising on the fruit.

The Cyclone is his third top ten product at the show.

This year, more than 70 products were judged by a panel.

"They are people that understand this market and can speak to whether or not this is an innovation, it's affordable, would be used, all the things farmers need to know to make sure it's vetted," said World Ag Expo Marketing Manager Jennifer Fawkes. .

"I think there's some pretty smart people behind it because they notice I think right away things that are benefitting the industry and the people and that's kind of where we're at," Dagorret said. "We're always looking for something to not so much cut a corner but to make it easier and better."

The top ten products will be recognized at Tuesday's opening ceremonies.

RELATED: Here are the Top 10 New Products at World Ag Expo
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsworld ag exposhoppingagricultureTulare
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WORLD AG EXPO
52nd annual World Ag Expo kicks off in Tulare
Here are the Top 10 New Products at World Ag Expo
DAY 3: Tulare students selling food at World Ag Expo to raise money for band
DAY 2: World Ag Expo brings positive economic impact to Tulare
More world ag expo
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
8-year-old awarded for saving life after random shooting
SPONSORED: Latino Life: 10 Years of Culture and Community
2019 Black History Month Celebration
Disabled American Veterans Charities opens second thrift store
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Dos Palos officer killed after slow speed chase with law enforcement, neighbors say
2 brothers arrested on suspicion of murder in connection to missing teen in Southern California
Officers rescue freezing dog tied to porch, feed her McDonald's
New Jersey burglary suspect flips off camera in mugshot
3 puppies born without front legs seeking forever home
Video: Rescuers pull newborn baby from storm drain
Target recalls toddler unicorn boots due to possible choking hazard
Business owners, local leaders react to scale back on High-Speed Rail
Show More
Police investigate 4-car crash on Highway 168
California State of the State: Gov. Newsom curtails plan for High-Speed Rail
Portion of Merced County road closed due to weak bridge
New restrictions could hurt business for California card rooms
Almond growers hope for break in storms to protect blooms
More News