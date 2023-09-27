Computech Middle School aims to reignite student interest, applications open for 24-25 school year

A magnet school in the Fresno Unified School District is trying to reignite interest from students.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A magnet school in the Fresno Unified School District is trying to reignite interest from students.

The principal of Computech Middle School says the number of student applications dropped dramatically during the pandemic and is slowly returning.

At Computech Middle School, students are quick to get to class.

And, if they're like 8th grader Mahtab Singh, they're motivated.

"I want to be an aerospace engineer," Singh said.

Singh followed in his older brother's footsteps and decided to apply to the STEM magnet school for his 7th grade year.

He got in and says the school is worth his 40-minute bus ride from home.

"It's the teachers. It's the campus culture. It's the overall environment, which I think is great for the students," Singh said.

Singh is part of the leadership team and runs cross country.

Principal Tobaise Brookins says the school is looking for more students who have the same drive as Singh to take advantage of the different programs.

"We have an engineering program, we have a biomed program here, a technology program here, a robotics program here," Brookins said.

Those are all in addition to the performing arts and athletics that are offered.

Students must apply to get into a Computech. It was a sought-after school for students until the pandemic hit.

That's when applications steeply declined.

"They dropped from like 1,500 to down under 200-300," Brookins said.

The numbers are slowly building back up, but Principal Brookins says he'd like to see them back at pre-pandemic levels.

Every student in the Fresno Unified School District can apply.

Admission is based on certain criteria, but Principal Brookins says that shouldn't stop someone from applying.

"Although we only accept 425 students, you want to apply to a place that will help unlock for you some of the gifts you didn't even know you have in you," Brookins said.

You can start applying now by clicking here.

Applications are due no later than December 1.

