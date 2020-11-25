Drone video shows aerial view of Creek Fire damage in Fresno County

Video showed what was left of the Valero gas station at the top of the four-lane along Highway 168. The historic Cressman's General Store was also burned, with nothing left but a pile of dirt and ash.
On Tuesday, the Fresno County Board of Supervisors approved an ordinance to secure funding from the state for cleaning up most of the homes and businesses that burned.
The state also hired a contractor to help with the clean-up over the next few months.
Crews hope to have the Creek Fire fully contained by Monday. The blaze is currently 95% surrounded after burning nearly 380,000 acres in Fresno and Madera Counties.
In Southern California, crews are preparing for the return of fire weather on Thanksgiving.
Forecasters say the dry and gusty Santa Ana winds will pick up on Thursday and persist into Sunday.
The weather system is also expected to bring low humidity and warming temperatures to levels above normal.
The seasonal winds have historically brought high fire danger during the fall, but California has already had a record-setting year of wildfire destruction.
More than 9,200 fires have scorched more than four million acres of land.