Creek Fire

Drone video shows aerial view of Creek Fire damage in Fresno County

ABC30's SkyView 30 Drone gave us a new aerial view of the damage left by the massive Creek Fire in Fresno County.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- ABC30's SkyView 30 Drone gave us a new aerial view of the damage left by the massive Creek Fire in Fresno County.

Video showed what was left of the Valero gas station at the top of the four-lane along Highway 168. The historic Cressman's General Store was also burned, with nothing left but a pile of dirt and ash.

On Tuesday, the Fresno County Board of Supervisors approved an ordinance to secure funding from the state for cleaning up most of the homes and businesses that burned.

RELATED: Here's how Creek Fire victims can apply for aid from FEMA

The state also hired a contractor to help with the clean-up over the next few months.

Crews hope to have the Creek Fire fully contained by Monday. The blaze is currently 95% surrounded after burning nearly 380,000 acres in Fresno and Madera Counties.

RELATED: Family feared losing home to Creek Fire, now they fear for daughter's health if they return
EMBED More News Videos

A Meadow Lakes family's home is filled with a hazardous mix of ash and debris left behind by the Creek Fire.



In Southern California, crews are preparing for the return of fire weather on Thanksgiving.

Forecasters say the dry and gusty Santa Ana winds will pick up on Thursday and persist into Sunday.

The weather system is also expected to bring low humidity and warming temperatures to levels above normal.

The seasonal winds have historically brought high fire danger during the fall, but California has already had a record-setting year of wildfire destruction.

More than 9,200 fires have scorched more than four million acres of land.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countycalifornia wildfiresfirecreek firewildfire
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CREEK FIRE
Creek Fire 100% contained after nearly 4 months
Authorities warn residents in Creek Fire burn area of rainy weather risks
Children First: Sierra Unified
Here's how Creek Fire victims can apply for aid from FEMA
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being shot while driving in north Fresno
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
PG&E power shutoffs could affect some Central CA residents on Monday
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
Virtual events celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.
COVID-19 variant linked to large outbreaks in Bay Area, officials say
Authorities searching for woman who went missing in Yosemite
Show More
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
More TOP STORIES News