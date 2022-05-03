CSU

State leaders officially request audit of CSU's handling of sexual harassment allegations

EMBED <>More Videos

State leaders officially request audit of CSU's handling of sexual harassment allegations

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A bipartisan group of state legislators has officially requested an audit of the California State University system and its handling of sexual harassment allegations at Fresno State and other universities.

The request was co-signed by 43 state legislators, including Fresno Assemblymember Jim Patterson.

The request comes following the resignation of CSU Chancellor Dr. Joseph Castro and a Los Angeles Times article depicting his handling of sexual harassment claims against the former vice president of student affairs, Frank Lamas, during his time as president of Fresno State.

RELATED: Fresno State academic senate says Castro should not hold rank of tenured professor

In just the last five months, the CSU system has agreed to pay more than $4 million in sexual harassment settlements, including incidents at San Jose State and Sonoma State.

"We have these three incidents that are very troubling, very sad," said Patterson. "They are an embarrassment to these facilities, but they do show a practice that needs to be looked at and improved."

The audit would start after the CSU completes its internal investigation.

RELATED: Fresno State forms Title IX task force

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnocaliforniafresno stateeducationsexual misconductcsuharassmentsexual harassmentinvestigation
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CSU
Housing shortage, rising rents squeeze US college students
CSU appoints new interim chancellor
CSU launching investigation into how FS handled Title IX violations
SAT and ACT requirement dropped for CSU admissions
TOP STORIES
2 children killed in west central Fresno house fire
California proposes protecting abortion in state constitution
3 killed, including child, in Fresno County crash, CHP says
Man arrested in connection to fire that damaged 3 Visalia businesses
Justice confirms authenticity of leaked draft opinion in abortion case
Reaction throughout Central CA to draft opinion regarding Roe V. Wade
Draft opinion suggests Supreme Court poised to overturn Roe v. Wade
Show More
Man's body found in car in northeast Fresno, police says
Police: Man shot while sitting in front yard of central Fresno home
New rental concept pops up amid Bay Area housing crisis
18-year-old accused of stabbing his father to death in Tarpey Village
Navy sailors allowed to move off ship after recent suicides
More TOP STORIES News