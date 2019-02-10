Deadly shooting in downtown Fresno shuts down streets

By
Fresno police have blocked off several roads as they investigate a homicide in the downtown area.

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots at Divisadero and Broadway at almost 4 a.m. and officers found a body in the alleyway behind Lum's Chop Suey.

They tell us it's too early in the investigation to give us a lot of details, but they have at least one witness they're questioning and they've shut down a full city block -- on Divisadero from H St. to Broadway and a few hundred feet to the north on Broadway and Echo.

They're also looking for surveillance video from the area.

We'll keep you updated with the very latest on this breaking news story.
