Deadly shooting in downtown Fresno shuts down streets

Fresno police have blocked off several roads as they investigate a homicide in the downtown area.
Witnesses reported hearing gunshots at Divisadero and Broadway at almost 4 a.m. and officers found a body in the alleyway behind Lum's Chop Suey.
They tell us it's too early in the investigation to give us a lot of details, but they have at least one witness they're questioning and they've shut down a full city block -- on Divisadero from H St. to Broadway and a few hundred feet to the north on Broadway and Echo.
They're also looking for surveillance video from the area.
