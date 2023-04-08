Families expected to pack into Fresno parks this Easter weekend

The hunt is on for the best place to celebrate Easter this weekend.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The hunt is on for the best place to celebrate Easter this weekend. You'll have plenty of locations and activities to choose from but be aware some parks are still closed due to flooding.

Parks and playgrounds are expected to be jam packed as families head outdoors to celebrate Easter Sunday

"Weve been coming this whole week just to try to beat the rush, but we can already see the amount of people coming in already," said Andrea Ayala, Fresno Resident.

Andrea Ayala brought her son and niece to Woodward Park to enjoy the weather and the birds.

"I've always wanted to feed some goose and ducks and I can't wait to go Easter hunting at my grandma's house," explained Joshua Santiago-Ayala

All Fresno city parks will be open to host families and fun, but some county parks, such as Avocado Lake Park and Lost Lake Recreation Area remain closed as flooding lingers.

City staff members say they've taken extra steps to prepare for the crowds.

"Our parks are ready for all the guests to come and in enjoy them this weekend, we have increased staffing levels at all of our parks, regional parks," explained Aaron Aguirre, Director of Parks, Afterschool, Recreation and Community Services with the City of Fresno.

If you're looking for a pavilion or table to rent out at Woodward or Roeding Park, reservations are completely full. Green space areas will be on a first come, first serve basis.

"This is probably our biggest season in Parks, this one is a special holiday, so this is something we gear up months in advance to make sure all of our guests are accommodated," added Aguirre.

Operation "Cottontail" is in full swing for the City of Fresno, and one special guest had a tip for all the Easter egg hunters out there.

"Look everywhere, even the kitchen, the whole house. There're eggs everywhere, your mom is hiding them somewhere," said Sammy Martinez, with Visit from the Easter Bunny.

around 300 Easter eggs were hidden in Dickey Park in downtown Fresno, one of the many events happening this weekend....for a full list of events you can visit: (1) Fresno Parks & Recreation (PARCS) | Fresno CA | Facebook