Fresno Unified board will extend Terry Slatic's censure

The Fresno Unified School Board has voted to extend trustee Terry Slatic's censure.

Slatic voted to abstain in the motion.


The censure removes Slatic from overseeing any committees and mandates he is accompanied by a school site representative if on school property, among other things.

The censure was first placed by the board about a year ago as he faced backlash for several alleged cases of misconduct, including a claim that he threatened a group of Bullard High cheerleaders if they spoke about a controversial "blackface" video.


Slatic was also criticized for confronting a student at Bullard High and pulling his backpack.
