Vigil to be held Tuesday night for Parlier student who was hit and killed

PARLIER, Calif. (KFSN) -- A candlelight vigil will take place tonight to remember a teenage girl who was hit by a car in Parlier.

The gathering will be held to honor the memory of Fernanda Perez Aldama.

The 13-year-old was killed while walking home from school Friday night.

The driver stayed at the scene, called 911, and is cooperating with police.

Flowers, balloons and pictures have been placed at the location where she died on Madsen Avenue and Amigo Drive.

The vigil takes place at Parlier Junior High School on Parlier and Madsen Avenues and will start at 6 p.m.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the teen's family.