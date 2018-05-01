Legendary musician Neil Young getting ready to kick off 3 night stand in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --Neil Young is reuniting with the band Crazy Horse for the first time in four years.
They are set to perform for three shows at Fresno's historic Warnors Theatre starting Tuesday night through Thursday. The show starts at 8 pm and tickets start at $69.
The Warnors Theater holds over 2,000 people so there are still tickets for each night. Prices vary depending on where you want to sit.
Don't worry though, if you can't make it to one of the concerts you can still stream it online through NeilYoungArchives.com.
If you plan on coming down but haven't bought a ticket yet you can get tickets online or call the Warnor's Theatre.