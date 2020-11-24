Crowds at Fresno Yosemite International Airport smaller as Thanksgiving nears

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- On a normal Thanksgiving week, the Fresno-Yosemite International Airport would look rather busy.But these are not normal times."There are not that many people as many as I thought there was going to be," said Daisy Carrera of Texas. "I thought it was going to be more packed."Traditionally, the days around Thanksgiving are some of the busiest travel days of the year, but airport officials are reporting a 40% decrease in passenger traffic compared to this time last year.The CDC has urged Americans not to travel for Thanksgiving.Still, nearly 3 million people across the nation made their way through TSA checkpoints between Friday and Sunday."I think you just need to be careful up to your own standards and do whatever is best for yourself and your family," said Hailey Onaka of Hawaii.In Fresno, airport public relations officer Vikkie Calderon says 2020 has been unpredictable. She expects the same when it comes to holiday travel.But over the last few months, they've experienced an increase in travel."We are trending up slightly. We are one of the leading airports in California that is experiencing trending passenger traffic," said Calderon.Onaka flew in from Hawaii to spend the holiday with her boyfriend. She says it'll take more than a pandemic to keep her from loved ones."If it is going to get crazier than this and worse things are going to happen, then I would still enjoy the moments I can instead of living scared," she said.But some are choosing to travel by different means this holiday. AAA is forecasting nearly 50 million people on the road.If you plan to travel via Amtrak, experts say buy your ticket as soon as possible since seating is limited.IF you do plan on flying out of the Fresno Yosemite Airport, officials are urging people to follow safety protocols.Those who do fly will be allowed to carry 12 ounces of hand sanitizer in the carry-on bag.