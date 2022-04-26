homicide

Man dies following southwest Fresno shooting, police investigating

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in southwest Fresno on Tuesday morning.

Just after 2 am, officers found a man in his 20s with multiple gunshot wounds on Mayor Avenue between Inyo and Mono, across from Frank H. Ball Park.

He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died.

Police said three men who investigators believe are suspects in the shooting were seen running away from the area before officers arrived.

A motive for the shooting has not been released.

Detectives have blocked off nearby streets for the investigation.

This is Fresno's 17th homicide of the year.

