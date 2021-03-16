apartment fire

2 families displaced after apartment fire in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two families are getting help from the Red Cross after a fire forced them from their homes on Tuesday morning.

The fire was first reported shortly before 12:30 pm at an apartment complex on Yosemite near Voorman in central Fresno.

Fire investigators say it started on a stove in an upstairs apartment and spread into the attic space and an air duct.

Firefighters pulled down some of the ceilings and extinguished the smoldering insulation.

No one was hurt, but there was a report of a man who suffered a broken finger using a fire extinguisher.

Residents in two of the upstairs apartments were displaced and must now find somewhere else to stay.
