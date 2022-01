FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several people were left without a place to stay Monday morning after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in central Fresno.The fire sparked 11 am on Clinton Avenue at Bond Street.Firefighters quickly worked to put out the flames. The fire was reportedly contained to one room in one apartment unit.The flames did not damage three other units, however, a witness told Action News that the electric meter was shut off until crews could investigate and make repairs.The witness said at least 12 people reside within the four apartments. All will now be temporarily displaced until the units are safe to live in again.